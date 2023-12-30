Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital

    Last night, Ayesha Khan, the wildcard entrant on Bigg Boss, experienced a sudden collapse within the BB house, necessitating an immediate visit to the hospital. Read on to know more.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Ayesha Khan, the wildcard entry on 'Bigg Boss 17,' had a bit of a scare on the evening of December 29 when she unexpectedly fainted inside the house. Worried about her well-being, the housemates quickly got her to the hospital for a checkup. Fortunately, after a thorough examination, she was declared stable and brought back into the 'Bigg Boss' house to continue her journey on the reality show.

    This incident occurred while Ayesha was in the garden area with fellow contestants Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt. Feeling uneasy, she stood up to head to the confession room but ended up fainting. The housemates rushed to help, and Munawar took her to the medical room, anxiously waiting for her to recover.

    Ayesha Khan, known for her past connection with Munawar Faruqui, joined 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wildcard contestant, causing tension among the other participants. Her revelation that Munawar was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi added to the drama. As a wildcard entrant, she confronted Munawar about this matter directly.

    In her career, Ayesha has been part of various TV shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and music videos such as 'Udeekan,' 'Reborn Heer,' 'Guitar,' 'Dil Ne,' 'Mohabbat Ke Kabil,' among others. Currently, she's taking some time to recover from her recent health episode and is back in action inside the 'Bigg Boss' house.

