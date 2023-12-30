"I hate situationships..": Ananya Pandey on dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ananya Pandey, the subject of persistent dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapoor, delves into her relationship preferences and shares insights into her approach to romantic connections.

The alleged romantic involvement between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor continues to be a subject of widespread speculation. Their frequent public appearances together and the circulation of vacation snapshots have fueled a significant number of rumors surrounding their relationship. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither of the two individuals has officially confirmed the existence of a romantic relationship between them. In a recent interview with India Today, Ananya Panday addressed her perspective on relationships, shedding light on her approach to such matters.

Expressing her disdain for the term "situationships," Ananya stated, "I hate situationships. I don’t like that term only. Also, I’m not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I’m not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.” The actress also admitted that she would feel possessive if her partner were to engage with attractive pictures of other women on social media platforms.

When questioned about the possibility of creating a fake Instagram account to discreetly monitor her ex or colleagues, Ananya responded humorously, saying, “I have my own Instagram account for that. We don’t need a fake account.”

Shifting focus to their professional endeavors, Ananya Panday is presently featured in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," available on Netflix since December 26. The film, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin, explores the challenges faced by three best friends navigating life while striving to balance their online personas with their authentic selves.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur's most recent appearance was in "The Night Manager" alongside Anil Kapoor, earning acclaim from fans for his stellar performance.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: 'Humara divorce case...' Ankita's explosive statement rattles viewers amidst spat with Vicky