Actor Bhumi Pednekar lauded Sikkim for its sustainability and responsible tourism, calling it a 'climate first, green first' state. During her visit, she explored key attractions, experienced local culture, and praised its eco-conscious way of life.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar lauded Sikkim for its commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation and responsible tourism, describing the Himalayan state as a "climate first, environment first, green first" destination.

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Speaking during her visit, Bhumi said she felt an instant connection with Sikkim because of its strong focus on sustainability and nature conservation. Bhumi is currently touring Sikkim as part of a three-day tourism promotion initiative, during which she visited key attractions including Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake, Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir and Rumtek Monastery, while also experiencing the state's culture, cuisine and eco-conscious way of life. Calling Sikkim "heaven", the actor praised its scenic beauty, food and hospitality.

"It's only been a couple of days and it has been such an incredible trip so far. I think what I deeply connected with is the fact that Sikkim is such a climate first, environment first, green first state. For somebody like me, my life's passion is sustainability, working around climate, environment conservation. So for me, I resonated very deeply with everything that the state stands for. It is so beautiful...," she said.

'Deeply Indebted': Bhumi on Visiting Nathu La

During her trip, Bhumi visited Nathu La, one of the key border points between India and China, where she interacted with personnel from the armed forces. "To begin with, I'm a very, very patriotic person and I was very excited about visiting the border. Once you go there, you just realise how much our armed forces do for us. Every time I have an opportunity of interacting with anybody from the armed forces, I just feel so deeply indebted and full of gratitude," she said.

Describing the experience as emotional and inspiring, she added, "It was very cold, so breathtakingly beautiful up there, and I was just filled with this sense of extreme pride for everything that our country does to protect us."

Spiritual Sojourn: Tsomgo Lake and Rumtek Monastery

The actor also visited Tsomgo (Changu) Lake and Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, where she learned about local folklore and traditions. "What I love the most is that every part of Sikkim has a story, has a folklore. We also went to Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir. There is just so much faith everywhere," she said.

Bhumi further visited the historic Rumtek Monastery, where she spent time learning about its history and spiritual significance. "I was very, very lucky that I got to spend a lot of time, learnt a lot about the history and what the monastery stands for. I also meditated and prayed over there. The energy and vibration were so incredible. It was probably one of my quickest and strongest meditation sessions because of the energy and vibration that the place has," she said.

Sikkim's Green Policy: An Inspiration for All

Highlighting Sikkim's environmental policies, Bhumi congratulated both citizens and policymakers for prioritising sustainability. "I want to congratulate everybody over here, the people and the people in places of power that are deciding what policy, infrastructure and legislation in Sikkim should be like. I feel now more than ever, we need climate-first policy. We need other states to actually get inspired by what Sikkim is doing, where banning single-use plastic is concerned and just the general empathy and love towards nature," she said.

"I really hope that other parts of the world, not just India, get inspired by it. To me, as somebody who's a nature lover, I think I'm going to keep coming back to Sikkim. One of the biggest reasons is the way you worship nature," she added.

Culinary Experiences and Future Film Hopes

Expressing interest in working in the state in the future, Bhumi said, "I really pray that I get to do a film over here. I really hope that there's something that I can get and we can shoot here."

The actor also spoke about her culinary experiences in Sikkim, particularly a traditional vegetarian meal prepared by members of the Bhutia community. "One of my best meals was here. The local vegetarian food of the Bhutia community was incredible. They made a whole vegetable thali for me, which had different types of local cheese, millet momo, bamboo shoot, mustard, corn rice and ema datshi. There is so much food, I am actually very full right now," she said.

Bhumi also appreciated efforts to preserve traditional cooking practices and recipes. "What I particularly loved about the meal is that these are dying recipes and dying techniques that our ancestors had thought of. They are trying to preserve them here, which I think is incredible," she added.

A Call for Responsible Tourism

As a climate advocate, Bhumi stressed the importance of responsible tourism, especially as more travellers head to mountain destinations during the summer season. "As tourists, we should take some responsibility. When we go to someone else's house, we don't litter there. If someone comes to my house and litters there, would I like that? I think that's what responsible tourism is," she said.

"Wherever you go, make sure you don't litter. And if you are littering, then take your garbage back with you. Respect the culture there, respect the people there, respect the language there. I think that's what responsible tourism is," she added.