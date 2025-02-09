BREAKING: Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH)

Bengaluru police halted Ed Sheeran’s surprise performance on Church Street, citing the lack of prior permission. Officers unplugged his mic, unaware of his identity. Though no complaint was filed, the incident sparked social media outrage. Videos of the disruption are now widely circulating online.

BENGALURU: International pop sensation Ed Sheeran faced an unexpected interruption while performing on Church Street in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. Local police stopped the event, citing the absence of prior permission for the gathering.

According to reports, Sheeran had set up a mic and was singing for the crowd when the Cubbon Park Police arrived at the scene. The officers, unaware of his identity, pulled the plug on his mic and dispersed the audience.

The singer, known for global hits like Shape of You, had reportedly organized the performance as an informal gathering. However, authorities deemed it an unauthorized public event and promptly intervened. Interestingly, some police officers at the venue were seen singing along to Shape of You before shutting down the performance.

Despite the abrupt halt, no formal complaint was filed against Sheeran. The incident, however, has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many fans expressing their disappointment over the disruption.

Videos of the event are now circulating online, showing the moment police interrupted the performance. The incident has drawn mixed reactions, with some defending the police action due to the lack of a permit, while others argue that Bengaluru missed a rare chance to witness a live street performance by the British superstar.

