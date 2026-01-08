Ben Affleck reflected on his 2013 Oscar snubs for 'Argo,' calling the experience 'embarrassing.' Despite the film winning Best Picture, he was not nominated for Best Director or Best Actor, which he discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Actor-director Ben Affleck has called his 2013 Oscar snubs for Argo "embarrassing," recalling how he was overlooked for both Best Director and Best Actor despite the film winning Best Picture, according to People. Speaking on the recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck reflected on the experience, joking about award season pressures and the unexpected attention that followed the snub.

Reflecting on an 'Embarrassing' Snub

"It's the horrible thing of everyone's telling you all the time you're going to get nominated, you're going to get nominated for director," Affleck said. "But all of a sudden it's a massive embarrassment," he added, mimicking the reactions he received: "You didn't get nominated."

Kimmel noted that Affleck's situation was unprecedented. "Not only was it nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, you won Best Picture," he said. "You starred in it and directed it and you were not nominated in either category. . . . It's as if the movie directed itself," as quoted by People. "That's sort of what it felt like," Affleck admitted.

The Critics' Choice Awards Aftermath

He recalled winning the Critics' Choice Awards for Best Director and Best Picture the same day, which turned the negative into a positive. "I remember getting there and there was like a red carpet line. It seemed like there were 500 people dying to talk to me," he said. "Every single one wanted to ask about the snub. What do you say to that?"

When asked if he was angry, Affleck said, "Honestly, it's just more embarrassing. Because, you know, wasn't the one going out there being like, 'I'm going to get it. I'm going to get nominated.' And so, it was more like having to be put through the ritual of then answering for why you didn't get nominated," as quoted by the outlet.

'Argo's' Ultimate Success and Future Projects

Affleck, 53, noted that despite the embarrassment, 'Argo' went on to win three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. "I don't want to jinx anything, but I think you might win Best Picture this year," he joked to Kimmel.

Affleck, who previously won an Oscar in 1998 with Matt Damon for the Good Will Hunting screenplay, will return as director, actor, and co-writer for his upcoming crime thriller Animals, which stars Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Adriana Paz, and Ray Fisher, according to People. (ANI)