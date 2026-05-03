Actor Barbie Ferreira has claimed she was in a Beyonce music video for the song 'THIQUE' that was never released. The Euphoria alum said the video, from the Renaissance era, also featured Megan Thee Stallion and she has accepted it will never be seen.

Actor Barbie Ferreira has claimed that she appeared in a Beyonce music video that was never released, according to People. During recent episode of In Your Dreams podcast, Ferreira alleged that she filmed the visual "three and a half years ago." "It'll never come out. I finally have accepted it," said Ferreira, 29.

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The Unreleased 'THIQUE' Music Video

The Euphoria alum claimed the video was created during Beyonce's Renaissance era. "It was the 'THIQUE' music video, and it was so cool, and I have accepted [that] no one will ever see it, but I do tell people I was in Beyonce music video," said Ferreira. She added that people initially doubted her claim. "They thought I was lying for a bit."

According to Ferreira, the visual was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and allegedly featured artists and personalities including Shygirl, Carmen Electra and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, as per the outlet. "It was like thick bitches," she said, describing the cast.

Meeting Beyonce After the Shoot

Ferreira also recalled meeting the global music icon after filming. "She invited me to her birthday party after the music video," she said. "I met her, and I was like, I will say I got really drunk so I could say happy birthday to her because it was so intimate that I had to say happy birthday to Beyonce."

She further admitted, "I had to get so drunk before," according to People. "I brought my friend who's like the biggest Beyonce fan. Every time I have anything Beyonce related, like, 'Let's go to the show,' or something, she flies in from New York, and so we thought this was going to be this huge birthday party," Ferreira said.

However, she claimed the gathering was relatively small. "It was only 40 or 50 people," according to People.(ANI)