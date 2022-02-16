  • Facebook
    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    With Indian music composer Bappi Lahari passing away, Kannada music composer Anoop Seelin who recorded a song with the legend known for churning Disco numbers recalled his memory with Bappi Lahari in his studio. Seelin said while recording the 'Current Hodha Timealli' song for Love in Mandya film 7 years ago, Bappi was very particular about the right pronunciation.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    Music director Bappi Lahari who died in Mumbai on Wednesday had also impacted the south film industry. Kannada film music director Anoop Seelin recalls working with Bappi Lahari for one of the songs for Kannada film in 2014.

    Bappi who sang 'Current Hodha Timealli' for 'Love in Mandya' film was keen on errorless pronunciation.

    'Bappi Da has very good knowledge of the Kannada language. During the recording of the song, he was very particular about the right pronunciation,' said Seelin. The music composer also told that Bappi Lahari has composed music for two Kannada films and in both the films, Vishnuvardhan was the lead actor and also for another Kannada film in 1989.

    In 1986, Bappi Lahari composed music for Krishna Nee Begena Baaro.  In 1986, director Dwarakish roped in Bappi Lahari for 'Africadalli Sheela'. The film did not do well but Lahari's music was a hit then.

    In 1989, film director Srikanth Nahata roped in Bappi Lahari for the film 'Guru'. Late Ambareesh was in the lead. In 1991, he composed music for the Police Matthu Dada film. The film was directed by Thulasi-Shyam and also had Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani opposite Vishnuvardhan.

    Lehari Velu, director of Music recording company Lehar recordings, recalled his meeting with Bappi Lahari in 1988.

    'I entered the industry at a very young age and was barely 18 then, I along with violinist Prasad from Chennai had been to Mumbai to meet Lata Mangeshkar for Venkateshwara Suprabhatam recording in Kannada and we had met Bappi sir there. He gave a handshake and asked 'kaise ho beta' and also asked whether I was from Karnataka after hearing my conversation. I went blank for a moment that time as an Indian sensation who rose to fame with a Disco Dancer song was before me. He was a very humble person and treated his crew with respect, I am pained at his demise now,' said Velu.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
