Bandra: Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts

Bandra is one of Malayalam (Mollywood) cinema's most anticipated films since it stars superstar Dileep in a never-before-seen role. The big-budget action entertainer, directed by Arun Gopy of "Ramaleela" fame and based on a story by Udaykrishna, has released its first teaser to rave reviews online. The first teaser for Dileep's next film 'Bandra,' has been released on the occasion of Eid.

Dileep as a gangster:

The teaser revealed that the protagonist, Alan Alexander Dominic, portrayed by Dileep, is a mobster. Dileep's film packs powerful punches, and the actor appears in a sleek and sophisticated avatar.

Dileep never-before-seen avatar:

Dileep sporting an ultra-cool hairdo that is a welcome contrast from his previous works. His beard and hairstyled back enhance his persona. Dileep is shot in high-contrast lighting, and the picture appears to have a great production value.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

The actress is also making her debut in Malayalam with ‘Bandra’, making a graceful presence in the teaser. The video also hints at a romance song featuring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Bandra Cast:

Besides, Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia also star Mamta Mohandas, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles. Bandra has many non-Malayali actors.

Bandra location:

The movie's teaser shows Kerala, Rajasthan forts and parts of Mumbai's Bandra district.

Crew:

The trailer promises an action-packed amusement outside of Kerala and is directed by Shaji, with editing by Vivek Harshan. Sam CS of Kaithi fame provides music and a background soundtrack for the film. Ajith Vinayaka Films is financing the film, one of the most costly Malayalam films in recent memory.

Director-actor duo:

The director-actor duo (Arun Gopy and Dileep) will hope for a big blockbuster than their first collaboration years ago with Ramaleela. Arun Gopy previously told a media house that 'Bandra' is an action thriller. "We approached her feeling that she was most ideally suitable for the character," he said of Tamannaah Bhatia's casting as the film's leading woman. She, too, thought it was a position that would suit her well, and she was eager to join. Her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi."

Dileep upcoming films

Dileep is presently filming for the yet-untitled "D148" film, directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan of "Udal" fame. In the film, he will co-star with Neetha Pillai and Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash. The film is being shot in and around Kottayam, Kerala, and the first session was completed last month.

Dileep has also agreed to act in Vineeth Kumar's directorial "D149," which is described as a unique romcom in which Dileep would appear opposite five new women. He will also begin filming on his long-awaited project, Parakkum Pappan, in which he will portray a superhero.