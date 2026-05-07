The teaser for Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' is out, showcasing Bobby Deol in a surprising disco-inspired look. The clip, which starts with a quirky vibe, takes a dark turn, hinting at a story about a star accused of a serious crime.

The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of Bobby Deol in a different avatar. Dressed in a shimmering jacket and holding an electric guitar, the teaser introduces Deol in a flamboyant disco-inspired look, set against a recreated version of the iconic 1970s track 'Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi'. While the teaser begins on a quirky and chaotic note, a sudden twist changes everything, hinting at a story that is much deeper, darker and more unpredictable than it initially seems.

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It gives a dark and gripping glimpse into the chaotic life of a star who finds himself accused of a serious crime.

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Fan Reactions to 'Bandar' Teaser

Soon after the teaser was released, several social media users shared their reactions in the comment section. One of them wrote, "the teaser of Bandar and it looks absolutely wild, intense, and completely unpredictable. From the very first frame, the teaser creates a dark and mysterious atmosphere that instantly grabs attention." Another added, "this is amazing ", while the other commented, "Iam waiting".

Star Cast and Crew

Following the success of his intense performance in 'Animal', Bobby Deol seems to be venturing into an entirely different cinematic space with 'Bandar'. The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.

'Bandar' has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as 'Paatal Lok', 'Kohrra' and 'Udta Punjab'. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, 'Bandar' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.