    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off-air? Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar’s TV show gets backlash on Twitter

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    One of the most popular TV programmes in the Hindi belt is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram, played by Nakuul Mehta, and Priya, played by Disha Parmar, hold a special place in everyone's hearts. It is really popular on the internet. However, we've learnt that if the show's ratings or substance don't improve, the producers may decide to cancel it. That's right, you read that correctly.

    The Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struggled to gain traction since its premiere. Despite being the network's #1 show in terms of online TRPs. Despite the fact that the plot of Ram and Priya has taken many twists and turns, the TRPs have not been good.

    Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's programme has been getting a lot of flack for a long time. The filmmakers have incorporated several parallel twists that have stunned viewers, since they expected to see a mature love tale between Ram and Priya. Also, when the news first broke, the fans were outraged because they wanted Raya to stay together. 

    As a result, fans have frequently pointed out errors in the promotions for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans have criticised the lighting, editing, and even the conversation of the characters in the programme on social media. Fans want it to be a progressive programme, but the retrograde rhetoric has ruined their enjoyment.

    Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 set to be cancelled in three months?
    A rigorous diktat has been given to the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 team. They've been told to buckle up and get things moving, or else. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is regarded as a mature love story with a devoted following. 

    Ekta Kapoor's TV series has always held the audience's attention. However, because to the continual internet outrage and criticism, a source told us that Ekta is no longer willing to put up with it. She's given the cast and crew three months to save the programme. Fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 would be disappointed.

    We believe that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar should be reunited as soon as possible and that their love story should finally begin so that both the fans and the producers may be satisfied.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
