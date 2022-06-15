Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa: The Rule: Shooting for 'Pushparaj' Allu Arjun's film to begin from this day

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule, which is a sequel to its 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, will soon go on the floors.

    Image: Still from the trailer Pushpa: The Rise

    South Superstar Allu Arjun's Pan India film 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a ruckus at the box office after its release in December 2021. The film, directed by Sukumar, was well received by the audience. Allu Arjun's character 'Pushparaj' became such a hit that the film made a business of Rs 100 crores in the Hindi belt alone. At the same time, it earned more than Rs 300 crores worldwide. Since the success of the film’s first part, fans of the actor have been eagerly awaiting news on its sequel. Therefore, here is a piece of good news for all the Pushpa fans -- film’s sequel will go on the floors very soon.

    Image: Still from the trailer Pushpa: The Rise

    According to media reports, Allu Arjun is going to start shooting for the film 'Pushpa: The Rule' from the next month. As per reports, director Sukumar has completed the script for Pushpa's sequel. The makers have also set the budget for the film and its shooting is likely to start by the end of July.

    Image: Still from the trailer Pushpa: The Rise

    After the huge success of ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ across the country, the team felt that the script needed several changes. This was the reason why director Sukumar was busy rewriting the story for ‘Pushpa - The Rule’. At the same time, there is news that big actors from different film industries can be seen in ‘Pushpa 2’. This is being done to increase the audience for this film.

    Image: Still from the trailer Pushpa: The Rise

    According to reports, after the huge success of South Indian films such as 'RRR' and 'KGF: Chapter 2', the pressure on Sukumar to put a mass element in the film has increased a lot, in the sense that it attracts both South and North Indian audiences.

    Image: Still from the trailer Pushpa: The Rise

    However, amidst these reports, there is no information about the pre-production or shooting schedule that has been provided given by the Pushpa team. Allu Arjun fans are still waiting for the official confirmation of the film’s release date.

