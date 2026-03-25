Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell and his family are facing threats of arson and gun violence over a dispute concerning their private beachfront property in Florida. The conflict stems from complaints of trespassing, leading to a climate of fear for the family.

Threats Over Beachfront Property Dispute

Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell has claimed that he has been receiving serious "threats" amid an ongoing dispute over his beachfront property in Florida. The singer said his family has been facing troubling situations linked to their "private" beach area in Walton County. The issue has been going on for some time, with complaints of trespassing and tension with people in the area.

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According to PEOPLE, Littrell, while speaking to Fox News about the situation, said that there have been threats made against his family and home. "It will eventually come out... all the pictures and the documents that we have from social media and the threats, the physical threats, to my family," Littrell told Fox News. "They've talked about burning our house down, burning it down...They've talked about bringing guns. They said, 'Yeah, guns are allowed in Florida.' They want to spray us with mace. They want to punch my teeth out, you know, it's like, it's crazy," he added.

Impact on Family's Daily Life

According to PEOPLE, the dispute is said to be linked to the family's property in Santa Rosa Beach, which they bought in 2023. Reports say the family has complained about people entering their beach area, leading them to put up "No Trespassing" signs and even hire private security. Brian's wife, Leighanne Littrell, also spoke about how the situation has affected their daily life. "It's scary to have to be in this small community with a lot of angry people, honestly, and then making us out to be these monsters that we're not," Leighanne says. "We love this town, but now we don't know where to eat because of who hates us," she said.

Ongoing Legal Battle

The legal matter has also seen several developments. Brian and his family filed a complaint accusing a local resident of repeated trespassing. However, parts of the complaint have been dismissed in court, and the case is still ongoing with new filings and responses from both sides. As of now, a hearing date has not been set. (ANI)