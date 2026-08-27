Actor Asin Thottumkal shared a rare glimpse into her private life, posting photos of her daughter Arin celebrating Onam. Arin, alongside her father Rahul Sharma, was seen creating a traditional floral decoration, a Pookalam, for the festival.

Onam Celebrations at Home

Asin shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories showing Arin making a colourful Pookalam, a traditional floral decoration made during Onam. Dressed in a yellow and orange traditional outfit, Arin was seen carefully arranging flowers for the decoration.

In one of the pictures, Arin was seen working on the Pookalam while Rahul stood beside her. The father-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying the festive activity together. Another picture showed the two showering each other with flowers.

Asin also gave a glimpse of Arin's long, thick hair, which she wore loose. In another picture, the actor shared that she had stepped back and allowed her daughter to take charge of the festive decoration.

Asin's Career and Life After Films

Asin has largely stayed away from films and public appearances after leaving the industry. She began her acting career as a teenager with the Malayalam film 'Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka' in 2001. She went on to work in several successful South Indian films, including 'Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi', 'Ghajini', 'Sivakasi', 'Varalaru' and 'Dasavathaaram'.

Asin made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of 'Ghajini' in 2008, opposite Aamir Khan. The film was a major success and helped her establish herself in Hindi cinema. She later starred in films including 'London Dreams', 'Ready' and 'Housefull 2'.

Her last film was the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'All Is Well', which was released in 2015. A year later, she married Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax. The couple welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017. (ANI)