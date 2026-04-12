Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to singer Asha Bhosle at Puri Beach after her demise. He, along with his students, created a 20-feet-long Veena sand art with the message 'Tribute to Asha Tai, Your voice will live in our hearts forever'.

Sand Art Tribute at Puri Beach

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at Puri Beach on Sunday after her demise today.

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The sand art contained a 20-feet-long Veena sand art installation which was created as a symbol of devotion, music and respect for the singer Asha Bhosle. His stunning sand sculpture carries the touching message, "Tribute to Asha Tai, Your voice will live in our hearts forever."

Students from his sand art institution also joined him in creating this tribute, making it even more special and meaningful.

"We have grown up listening to Asha Ji's songs--her voice will live in our hearts forever," said Pattnaik, reflecting the emotions of millions of admirers.

A Padma awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik has represented India in more than 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals across the world, earning numerous accolades. Through his art, he consistently spreads awareness on global issues such as HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, global warming, anti-terrorism, plastic pollution reduction, and environmental conservation.

An End of an Era

With the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92, the world of music has lost not merely a singer but an era, a soundscape, and a living archive of emotion. Her voice, at once playful and profound, sensuous and spiritual, echoed across generations, languages, and continents. She passed away on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, bringing to a close a life that had, for over eight decades, defined the very soul of Indian music.

Her passing marks the end of an era, but her voice will never truly fall silent. It will live on, in vinyl records and streaming playlists, in nostalgic recollections and new discoveries, in kitchens and concert halls, in heartbreak and celebration.

She is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and several grandchildren. (ANI)