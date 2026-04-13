Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to organ failure. The prolific voice, whose career spanned eight decades, was mourned by members of the film fraternity who paid heartfelt tributes.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined generations of Bollywood music, passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.

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Widely regarded as one of the most versatile and prolific voices in Indian cinema, Bhosle's career spanned over eight decades, during which she recorded songs across multiple languages. Her distinctive voice became synonymous with Bollywood's golden era. Her contribution to music transcended borders, earning her global recognition, including the popular 1997 tribute song "Brimful of Asha" by Cornershop, and collaborations with international artists like Boy George.

Film Fraternity Mourns Legendary Singer

Following the news of her demise, several members of the film fraternity expressed grief and paid heartfelt tributes on social media. Actor Divya Dutta remembered her as a remarkable person and artist, saying she would always cherish their conversations and the joy Bhosle's music brought to millions.

"You leave behind a legacy..of your songs, of the amazing person that you were, ill always remember my conversations with you ...ill always cherish knowing you and the joy you gave us with your music...you live in our hearts #Asha taii..RIP @ashabhonsle ji...#legend," wrote Divya on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra said he was deeply saddened by her passing, adding that her legacy is "woven into the fabric of our nation."

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle ji. Your legacy is woven into the fabric of our nation and I feel immensely grateful to have lived in the era of your magic. Thank you for music that soundtracked our lives today and every day. My prayers are with the family. Om Shanti," Sidharth wrote in his tribute.

Actress Vidya Balan paid tribute by recalling one of her iconic songs, while Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback memory. Vidya Balan wrote, "Mera kuch saamaan..tumhare paas pada hai" Aur hamesha rahega..Rest in peace Ashaji."

Several other celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana, mourned the loss and extended condolences.

An Unparalleled Legacy in Indian Music

Known for her extraordinary range, Bhosle effortlessly transitioned between romantic melodies and high-energy dance numbers. Some of her most celebrated songs include 'Dum Maro Dum' and 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.'

Her work in films such as Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Ijaazat and Saagar remains iconic, while Umrao Jaan, composed by Khayyam, is widely considered a high point in her illustrious career.

Bhosle carved a distinct identity for herself in the music industry. Her demise marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that will continue to inspire generations. (ANI)