Music director Uttam Singh remembers Asha Bhosle as an "institution" and recalls her generosity. Tributes also pour in from Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant and actor Sanjay Narvekar, who praise her versatility and unique, incomparable style.

Uttam Singh's Emotional Tribute

Music director Uttam Singh paid an emotional tribute to veteran singer Asha Bhosle, calling her an "institution" and recalling her warmth and generosity. Speaking to ANI, Singh remembered a late-night incident when he and his team were leaving her residence after work. "It was around 1:30 at night. As we were about to leave, she saw us and asked us to wait. Within minutes, she went inside, cooked chicken and rice herself and insisted we eat before leaving. She was that kind of person," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recalling his long association with the singer, Singh said it was difficult to single out any one song from her vast repertoire. He, however, mentioned 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from 'Dil To Pagal Hai' as one of his memorable collaborations with her. He added that he had worked with her across roles as a musician, arranger and later as a music director.

A 'Priceless Gem' of the Country

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also paid tribute, highlighting Bhosle's unparalleled versatility and contribution to Indian music. He said she belonged to a generation of legendary singers alongside Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, and noted that each of them was unique and incomparable. Sawant praised Bhosle's ability to sing across genres and languages, from classical compositions to cabaret and youth-oriented songs, adding that her music remained a constant companion for many. "Such personalities are priceless gems of the country. It is very painful when such a gem leaves us," he said.

A Legend In Her Own Right

Actor Sanjay Narvekar also expressed grief, remembering Bhosle as someone who lived life on her own terms. He said her songs across genres, romantic, sad, cabaret and upbeat, were all "super hits," adding that her name itself became synonymous with success.

Narvekar further emphasised that while Bhosle was often mentioned alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, both artists had distinct styles and should not be compared. "They both had distinct styles. You can't compare Asha ji and Lata ji; they are both legends in their own right. So, comparing them wouldn't be right," he added.

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of music lovers.