Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    Since the couple was caught at a fertility clinic, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been the hot topic of conversation. However, it turns out that they did not visit a clinic in the first place. Read on to learn more.

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Rumours can spread like wildfire. Especially if it is about Tinseltown, it hardly takes a second. The celebrity couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal fell prey to one such controversy when it was reported that they frequented a fertility clinic. 

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO

    According to a source close to Varun and Natasha, the duo didn't go to a reproductive clinic, rather visited a dermatologist. It appears that the couple are not yet ready for their first kid. The source said, "Kuch bhi likhte hai...kuch bhi sochte hai. Kya timepass laga rakha hai," the source told a media house. (Rough translation: People write whatever they want but there’s hardly any truth to it.) 

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wed on January 24, 2021, following a long courtship. The couple's supposed pregnancy has been rumoured even before. There were rumours that the couple was expecting their first child back in November 2022, but these were immediately refuted.

    Also Read: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar looks BOMB in these viral BLACK Instagram snaps, See pictures 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    WORK FRONT: The Bollywood actor will next be seen in the film titled, ' Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. On the big screen, he was last seen in Bhediya (2022) with Kriti Sanon. With actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun is now busy filming the Hindi adaptation of American science fiction action thriller television series Citadel. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, Citadel is planned as the first-ever global TV series. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra play the Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively, in the American adaptation. Recently, Dhawan also created a heavy buzz on the internet after a video of the actor lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid in his arms and dancing went viral at the NMACC event. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja AHA

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja

    Abhishek Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday AHA

    Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake's new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here AHA

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake’s new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after receiving backlash for his "murder Anushka Sharma's career" remark AHA

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after backlash for his 'murder Anushka Sharma's career' remark

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more vma

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here is why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya against Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here's why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    football TAKE A BOW - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record-ayh

    'TAKE A BOW' - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record

    WhatsApp new feature to allow users directly share status updates on Facebook from messaging app gcw

    WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users directly share status updates on Facebook from messaging app

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon