Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

Since the couple was caught at a fertility clinic, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been the hot topic of conversation. However, it turns out that they did not visit a clinic in the first place. Read on to learn more.

Rumours can spread like wildfire. Especially if it is about Tinseltown, it hardly takes a second. The celebrity couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal fell prey to one such controversy when it was reported that they frequented a fertility clinic.



According to a source close to Varun and Natasha, the duo didn't go to a reproductive clinic, rather visited a dermatologist. It appears that the couple are not yet ready for their first kid. The source said, "Kuch bhi likhte hai...kuch bhi sochte hai. Kya timepass laga rakha hai," the source told a media house. (Rough translation: People write whatever they want but there’s hardly any truth to it.)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wed on January 24, 2021, following a long courtship. The couple's supposed pregnancy has been rumoured even before. There were rumours that the couple was expecting their first child back in November 2022, but these were immediately refuted.

WORK FRONT: The Bollywood actor will next be seen in the film titled, ' Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. On the big screen, he was last seen in Bhediya (2022) with Kriti Sanon. With actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun is now busy filming the Hindi adaptation of American science fiction action thriller television series Citadel. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, Citadel is planned as the first-ever global TV series. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra play the Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively, in the American adaptation. Recently, Dhawan also created a heavy buzz on the internet after a video of the actor lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid in his arms and dancing went viral at the NMACC event.