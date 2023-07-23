Kanguva FIRST glimpse OUT: Witness Suriya's robust and fierce avatar in this pan-Indian film

Suriya, the National award-winning Tamil superstar, has revealed and dropped the much-awaited Kanguva glimpse video on his social media handles today as a special treat for his global fans on his 48th birthday. Kanguva is the most awaited Tamil pan-Indian film that has piqued the curiosity of fans and cinephiles.

Suriya, the National award-winning actor, is going through the best phase of his acting career, with some intriguing and out-of-the-box projects in his kitty. The 'Nadippin Nayagan' of Tamil cinema is celebrating his 48th birthday today (July 23, Sunday). As expected, Suriya kickstarted his birthday celebration by divulging the highly anticipated Kanguva glimpse video on social media handles to the excitement and zealousness of his fans and cinephiles. The first glimpse of Kanguva, which marks the actor's first collaboration with hitmaker Siva, is now winning the internet.

The highly promising Kanguva glimpse video introduces the project's leading man, Suriya, as a mighty, ruthless warrior on a mission. As always, the versatile actor has left his fans and Tamil cinema audiences floored with his impressive transformation for the film, which clearly features him in a never-seen-before avatar. From the 2.22 minutes long Kanguva glimpse, it is noticeable that director Siva and his team have promised to present a unique, larger-than-life epic fantasy film deeply ingrained and rooted in the Tamil culture for global audiences.

A recently released new poster glimpse of Suriya's avatar from Kanguva clearly shows that Suriya looks unrecognizable as a powerful warrior from a different timeline. The actor has donned a long, braided hairdo, with massive tiger nail neckpieces, junky silver accessories, rustic costumes, and body tattoos, for his role in the film. At the beginning of the video, he is covering his face with a bull's skull. Devi Sri Prasad's smooth Kanguva theme song with breathtaking visuals and excellent VFX ensure that Siva's film will surely be a cinematic masterpiece and visual treat.

For those unaware, the period fantasy film helmed by Siva is reportedly set in two different timelines and will feature leading man Suriya in multiple avatars. Kanguva, which is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the National award-winning actor's career, has been slated to get a pan-Indian release in six languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

