    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to  Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Here's everything you have to know about  Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Check out the same right here.  
     

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
    Recently, AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Talking about Riyasdeen, his Instagram bio says that he is a live audio engineer. He has 5,000 followers on Instagram, and most of the photos on his Instagram handle are of the designing equipment or of AR Rahman's photos from his live concerts. 

    A few hours ago, A R Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija Rahman posted a picture from her engagement function. She had worn a pink coloured attire with a garland and jewellery. She had also worn a mask for her engagement that had taken place on December 29. She had posted a black and white photo of her fiance. 

    Sharing the picture she had written that with the blessings of the almighty, she is happy to announce that her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed took place. He is an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. " The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday, in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou", read the remaining part of the post.  

    A lot of celebrities had reacted to the post, and fans had also posted congratulatory texts. Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Congratulations to the both of you. God Bless!!" Shweta Pandit wrote, "Little baby girl is all set to walk the aisle. So happy for you @khatija.rahman." Neeti Mohan wrote, "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment. @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan." Sreekanth Hariharan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @khatija.rahman & @riyasdeenriyan !!"

    Also read: Does A R Rahman have a problem with Hindi? musician trolls anchor for not speaking in Tamil (Watch Video)

    To talk about the engagement ceremony of Khatija and Riyasdeen, it was a private affair that was attended by close friends and family members. On the work front, AR Rahman's daughter has sung many songs in Tamil movies. She was also embroiled in a controversy when writer Taslima Nasreen had commented on Khatija’s decision to wear a burqa.

    Also read: AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away in Chennai
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
