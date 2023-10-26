Apurva trailer OUT: Tara Sutaria shines in gripping thriller; releasing on this date

The highly anticipated trailer for "Apurva" was unveiled online today, on October 26th, 2023. The two-minute and 25-second trailer introduces us to a seemingly happy couple, portrayed by Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa, who are in the midst of discussing their upcoming wedding. However, the story takes a dark twist as Tara's character plans a surprise trip to Agra to celebrate her fiance's birthday, only to be ensnared by a group of criminals. The trailer provides a riveting glimpse into Tara's struggle for survival as her loved ones desperately search for her, offering intriguing glimpses of the film's most captivating moments.

"Apurva," a thriller written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, boasts an ensemble cast including Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta. Fans can mark their calendars as this much-anticipated movie is set to premiere on an OTT platform on November 15th, 2023.

Tara Sutaria posted the trailer on her Instagram account saying, ''If fierce had a name, it would be Apurva. A fight for survival like no other, watch this wild and gritty tale from Nov 15''.

Tara Sutaria's recent ventures include her appearances in Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain Returns" and Ahmed Khan's "Heropanti 2." Regrettably, both films received mixed reviews and fell short of expectations at the box office. Prior to these projects, she showcased her talent in films like "Marjaavan" alongside Sidharth Malhotra and "Tadap" with Ahan Shetty.

Tara's journey into the entertainment industry began at a young age when she starred in the television show "Big Bada Boom." She further enriched her acting portfolio with roles in shows such as "The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir," "Oye Jassie," and "Shake It Up." Additionally, she made her presence felt on the reality show "Entertainment Ke Lie Kuch Bhi Karega" during her teenage years. Notably, her debut film, "Student of the Year 2," received a mixed response from audiences and achieved moderate success at the box office.