Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child? Here's what we know

Seems like it's time for another celebration!! Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Cricketer Virat Kohli are said to be expecting their second child. According to sources the actress is in her second trimester. The couple welcomed their first child Vamika on December 11, 2021. The paparazzi had noticed Anushka's unusual behaviour of not letting her be clicked and also the fact that the actress was not traveling with her husband to his matches.

Although these are just speculations, nothing has been confirmed from the couple's side. The couple have previously spoken about how they like to live their life in privacy and Anushka is happy and has no regrets about not having a social life. The two love spending time with their daughter and making sure she is not clicked by the paparazzi. Anushka often accompanies Virat Kohli to his matches so that the family can spend time with each other.

Recently, the couple celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai house. Anushka shared a few pictures from the puja ceremony.



On the work front, Anushka wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, 'Chakda'Xpress' in which she will play the role of the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film will be the first project after her daughter's birth.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 and is all set to be a part of the Men's One Day International World Cup.

Anushka and Virat got married in a intimate wedding in Italy on December 11, 2021.