    Anushka Sharma to quit acting post second child? Here's what we know

    Anushka Sharma's old video resurfaces where she expressed a desire to focus on family after marriage and kids, amid rumors of her second pregnancy

    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    In recent times, a video featuring Anushka Sharma has resurfaced online, reigniting discussions regarding her stance on work after having children. The clip in question originates from Simi Garewal's talk show, "India’s Most Desirable," and begins with the host posing a question to Anushka, "Is marriage important to you?" In response, Anushka expresses her views, stating, "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids, and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working."

     

    Throwback : Could anushka sharma leave films after her second child ?
    byu/Suspicious-Support82 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    This video has come to light at a time when rumors about Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy have been circulating in the media. Speculation began following a report by Hindustan Times last month, suggesting that the actress is expecting her second child with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. As per an insider cited by the entertainment portal, "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage." However, as of now, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

    The resurfacing video has also prompted netizens to wonder whether Anushka Sharma intends to step back from her acting career after having her second child. Some have commented on her hiatus from the film industry, with one fan remarking, "Has Anushka Sharma already not left films? I don’t remember any of her movies after 'Sui Dhaaga.'" Another comment reads, "The girl is enjoying her life away from the industry already."

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. After the release of her movie "Zero" in 2018, Anushka took a break from acting. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, and since then, Anushka has not been seen in any film projects. She is set to make a comeback with the sports drama "Chakda Xpress," with shooting already completed. However, the film's release date remains undisclosed as of now.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
