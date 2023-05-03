Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa latest TWIST: Will Anuj and Anupama reunite? Know REAL reason why they separated?

    Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has broken various TRP records since its premiere in 2023. Read about the forthcoming twist in the Anupamaa show.

    Anupamaa latest TWIST: Will Anuj and Anupama reunite? Know the REAL reason why they are separated? RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 3, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Rajah Shahi is currently among the top TV show makers and has produced several superhit shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bidaai, among others. His family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has been smashing multiple TRP records since its debut in 2023.a

    His family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has been smashing multiple TRP records since its debut in 2023.

    The series boasts a talented cast that includes Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, as well as a gripping plot that has piqued the audience's interest, making it a consistent chart-topper in terms of TRP ratings. The new separation narrative between Anuj and Anupama has given an extra dimension of tension to the already intriguing family drama. Nonetheless, MaAn fans should brace themselves for yet another major plot twist in the upcoming episodes. 

    Anupamaa latest TWIST: Will Anuj and Anupama reunite? Know the REAL reason why they are separated? RBA

    Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) embarked on a voyage to Mumbai in recent episodes of Anupamaa with the goal of reconciling Anuj and Anupama. She ultimately made him realise his error and requested him to return to Anupama as soon as possible.

    Later, Anuj calls Vanraj and asks him not to cancel Samar and Dimple's wedding because they are in love and he understands the agony of separation. He also stunned everyone by declaring that he still loves Anupama the most and will return soon to settle her troubles. His message made Anupama and the show's fans very happy.

    However, the joy of MaAn fans will be fleeting, as the much-loved couple will not be reuniting anytime soon. Yes, you read that correctly!  

    Anupamaa latest TWIST: Will Anuj and Anupama reunite? Know the REAL reason why they are separated? RBA

    Will Maya let Anuj reunite with Anupama?
    According to current sources, the future Anupamaa episodes will expose a plot in which Maaya tries to prevent Anuj from reconnecting with Anupamaa and prepares a trap for him. However, after a brief break, MaAn will reunite as Anuj becomes fully aware of Maaya's strategy. In addition, the audience will see Anupama undergo a makeover into a powerful businesswoman. However, only time will tell if this is true. Keep checking back for additional information!

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's expensive new house in Mumbai vma

    Everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's expensive new house in Mumbai

    Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure vma

    Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure

    Rude or Irritated? Shah Rukh Khan pushes away, stops his fans from clicking a selfie with him; see video RBA

    Rude or Irritated? Shah Rukh Khan pushes away, stops his fans from clicking a selfie with him; see video

    Meet Tamil TV actress Shalini who celebrated divorce with unique photoshoot vma

    Meet Tamil TV actress Shalini who celebrated divorce with unique photoshoot

    Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans Citadel star is IMDb most popular Indian celebrity RBA

    Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans: Citadel star is IMDb’s most popular Indian celebrity

    Recent Stories

    Everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's expensive new house in Mumbai vma

    Everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's expensive new house in Mumbai

    football Lionel Messi suspended: Fans baffled after PSG Paris Saint-Germain unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia lands star in trouble-ayh

    Lionel Messi suspended: Fans baffled after PSG's unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia lands star in trouble

    Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC; seeks interim bail over wife's health AJR

    Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC; seeks interim bail over wife's health

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40000 Here is how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon check out deal offers gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Here's how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon

    Israeli jets strike Hamas camp in Gaza after tension escalates over hunger striker death; Ceasefire agreed anr

    Israeli jets strike Hamas camp in Gaza after tension escalates over hunger striker death; Ceasefire agreed

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon