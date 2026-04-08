Anupam Kher is set for the world premiere of his new musical play, 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane,' on April 12 at Mumbai's NCPA. Directed by Gajendra Ahire with music by Anu Malik, the play explores modern relationships and stars Kher and Swaroop Sampat.

Anupam Kher Announces New Play 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane'

Actor Anupam Kher is proudly celebrating the world premiere of his new play 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane'. Taking to his Instagram, Kher announced the play's world premiere, set to take place on April 12 at the iconic NCPA, Mumbai. Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, the musical has been led by Anu Malik. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW23gyrAiGE/

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"PROUD ANNOUNCEMENT! I am delighted to announce the WORLD PREMIERE of my new play, #JaanePehchaneAnjane, on 12th April 2026 at the iconic NCPA, Mumbai. This musical by legendary Anu Malik, written and directed by the brilliant Gajendra Ahire, has been a labour of love for a long time. Every moment, every note, every word has been crafted with passion and purpose," Anupam Kher wrote.

He further added, "This play is not just a story. It is a reflection of you. Your relationships, your memories, your emotions--unfolding live on stage."

Reflecting on Theatrical Roots

Earlier in March, Kher, in another post, reflected on his first play and wrote, "PRITHVI THEATRE AND I... In 1982, I performed my very first play #DesireUnderTheElms in Mumbai at Prithvi Theatre. I was raw, nervous, hopeful!! And full of dreams. That space didn't just give me a stage! It gave me a HOPE. I met producers, directors, fellow dreamers. I found a part of myself I didn't know existed."

About the Production

Anupam Kher's new stage production titled 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat.

The play explores relationships in today's world. It follows how people who seem familiar to each other can still remain strangers in many ways. The story delves into emotions, memories, and connections between people through drama and music.

Creative and Musical Team

Singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi Joshi have lent their voices to the songs. Lyrics for the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while choreography is handled by Chirag Aggarwal.

Ensemble Cast

The production also includes actors Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman De Souza in the cast.