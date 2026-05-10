Anupam Kher shared an emotional Mother's Day tribute for his mother, Dulari, reflecting on maternal sacrifices and unconditional love. He described how mothers build their children daily and can read their silence, calling it the purest form of selfless love.

Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Tribute to Mother Dulari

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher marked Mother's Day with an emotional social media tribute dedicated to his mother, Dulari, reflecting on the sacrifices, strength, and unconditional love associated with motherhood. In the caption, Kher described motherhood as a force that shapes a person every day, writing, "Maa sirf janm nahi deti, wo humein har din thoda-thoda bnaati hai." (A mother doesn't just give birth... she builds us a little bit every day.)

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The actor also highlighted the often-unseen sacrifices mothers make for their children. He wrote that a mother "apne hisse ki neend, khushiyan, icchayein or kabhi kabhi poora jeevan tak chupchap humare nam kar deti hai..." (she quietly dedicates her share of sleep, happiness, desires, and sometimes her entire life to us).

Kher's tribute further spoke about the emotional bond between a mother and child. Reflecting on maternal intuition and support, he said, "jab duniya humein smajhne me der lgaati hai, maa bina bole humari khamoshi bhi padh leti hai." (when the world is slow to understand us, a mother reads our silence without a word). He added, "uski duaao me itni taakat hoti hai ki tuta hua insaan bhi fir se khadaa ho jaata hai.." (There is so much strength in her prayers that even a broken person stands up again.)

Concluding his message, Kher described motherhood as the purest form of selfless love, writing, "zindagi me agar koi rishta puri tarah niswarth hai, to wo maa hai." The actor ended the post with "Jai Mata Ki!" and hashtags including #MothersDay, #Maa, and #Gratitude. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYJKlPVgu8R/?img_index=2

Among the many reactions to the post, one fan commented, "No one except a mother can understand the tears in the eyes and the story of the heart." Anupam Kher frequently shares candid moments with his mother through posts tagged #DulariRocks, featuring her humour, wit, and unfiltered observations. Beyond the light-hearted exchanges, Kher has often credited his mother for shaping both his personality and professional outlook.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi,' starring Prabhas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)