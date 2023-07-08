Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film, shares first look as poet

Anupam Kher has stated that in his 538th movie, he would play the poet, philosopher, and essayist Rabindranath Tagore. Anupam informed his fans and followers of the news on Instagram on Friday. He also revealed the film's first look.

Anupam Kher recently shared an Instagram post where he released the first look of his upcoming film. With this, he will complete his 538th movie of his career. In the photo that he shared, Anupam was dressed in a way reminiscent to Rabindranath Tagore in the black and white image. He had a long beard and white hair as well. The musical rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's well-known song Sokhi, Bhabona Kahare Bole played in the background while Anupam regarded the ground with a solemn expression. The title and upcoming release date of the movie have not yet been disclosed by the actor. He also shared his first look as the poet. He captioned the post: Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you)."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone upsets Ranveer Singh's fans because of THIS shocking reason

When he released the first image, a fan immediately commented, "Omg sir, you actually look like him." And I am quite certain that no one can accomplish it better than you, said another. The future generation will remember you by your face, Tagore sab. The message said, "Oh! My God, you were so unfamiliar to me, Sir. A person on Instagram commented, "Wow..thars great...all the best sir."

PROFESSIONAL LIFE: Fans will watch Anupam in the forthcoming anthology movie 'Metro In Dino' directed by Anurag Basu. Additionally playing important roles in the movie are Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The movie is scheduled to premiere on March 29, 2024. 'Emergency' and 'The Vaccine War' both feature Anupam. The 'Vaccine War', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, focuses on India's efforts to the race to create a Covid-19 vaccine during the epidemic. In her directorial debut, Emergency, Kangana Ranaut explores the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan links MS Dhoni with Deepika Padukone in an old video, watch later's reaction