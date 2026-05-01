Anupam Kher announced his 551st film, 'Flicker,' calling it a 'new beginning.' He shared the first look on Instagram, stating that he chose to challenge himself and that the film's story will remain a secret for now. Shooting has begun for the film.

Anupam Kher Announces 551st Film 'Flicker'

Legendary actor Anupam Kher has announced his 551st film titled 'Flicker', describing the project as marking a fresh beginning and feels like "the first step again". Taking to Instagram, Kher shared the first look at his latest project. Despite an extensive filmography spanning over 550 films, he said Flicker "feels like the first step again."

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Reflecting on his long career, the actor noted that he has consistently chosen to challenge himself rather than repeat earlier work. "FLICKER! Film number 551. And yet... it feels like the first step again. I have always believed that if you don't challenge yourself...you slowly start repeating yourself. So I chose the harder road. To reinvent... not just the actor in me... but the person I am becoming," he shared.

Describing the film as a search for something deeper, he added, "To step into uncertainty. To make it difficult. To search for something... real. FLICKER is that search. Extraordinary in its spirit. Quiet in its preparation. The story... for now... will remain a secret." The actor also confirmed that shooting for the film has already begun, while keeping details of the storyline under wraps. "The story... for now... will remain a secret. But I promise you when it reaches you, it will stay with you."

Kher further sought blessings from his fans, expressing hopes for their continued love and support. "Today is Day 1. A new beginning. A new leap of faith. As always... I need your love. Your blessings. Your good wishes. Wish me luck. I need it! #Flicker #Day1 #551stFilm #NewBeginnings" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Busy Slate Ahead

Alongside 'Flicker', the actor has a busy slate ahead, including projects like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', the sequel to the much-loved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a cult favourite for its relatable storytelling, humour and strong ensemble performances.

In addition to this, Kher also has several other projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi', which stars actor Prabhas in a key role. (ANI)