Veteran actor Annu Kapoor lauded PM Modi's leadership for a nation of 140 crore. He clarified he is not with the BJP but supports those who work for national welfare, dismissing any speculation about his entry into politics after meeting Modi.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that leading a country of 140 crore people is no easy task and that he supports anyone who genuinely works for the nation's welfare, irrespective of political affiliation. Speaking to ANI about Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kapoor said governing a country as vast and diverse as India requires exceptional leadership. "140 crore ki aabadi ko lead karna, uska netritva karna, Narendra Modi ke hi bas ki baat hai (Leading and managing a population of 140 crores is only possible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is possible for Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well). People may say that I belong to the BJP, but I am not with the BJP. I belong to this country. Whoever talks about the welfare of the nation and proves it through their work, I stand with them. I am not associated with any political party. I am ready to give that in writing," he said.

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Kapoor on meeting PM Modi

The veteran actor also spoke about his recent meeting with the Prime Minister, revealing that it came about after he sent him an email. "I had simply written an email. I am extremely grateful to him. He was very kind to me. He immediately called me, and I met him," said the ace actor.

Asked whether the meeting had fuelled speculation about his entry into politics, Kapoor dismissed the suggestion, saying he has no political ambitions. "What difference does it make what people say...." he said. Kapoor further clarified that PM Modi never asked him to join politics. "Not at all. We simply sat together, chatted and laughed. It was a wonderful meeting. He knows that I have no vested interest, and I know that I did not go to meet him for any selfish reason. He is the Prime Minister of my country," Kapoor added.

On Freedom of Speech

Emphasising the importance of democratic values, Kapoor said the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to express opinions and criticise the government, but that public discourse should remain respectful. "I keep saying one thing repeatedly. The Constitution gives you the freedom to speak and the freedom to criticise. It gives you the right to point out shortcomings. But it does not give anyone the freedom to abuse others. One should not use abusive language. That is the hallmark of a civilised society. A nation of 140 crore people has more than a billion problems," said the 'Aitraaz' actor.