    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'big pelvis' dialogue; says it was 'compliment'

    During a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal,' responded to the controversy surrounding a contentious dialogue in the movie. He articulated his perspective on the intended meaning behind the dialogue.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    When Ranbir Kapoor's recent film 'Animal' came out, it created a lot of controversy, owing to its alleged portrayal and glorification of misogyny and sexism against woman. Netizens called out film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his intentions to show women in bad light. One such scene that added to the havoc was when Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay tells Rashmika Mandanna's character 'Gitanjali' that she has a big pelvis and being capable of carrying his children. Now in an interview, Sandeep Vanga has defended that comment, calling it a 'compliment.'

    In a talk with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Vanga argued that Ranbir's character made those statements due to an inability to express his feelings adequately. He said, "He’s trying a different route to explain to her because it’s her engagement day and they were not in touch. Coming with that force and saying ‘Listen Gitanjali I really love your pelvis.’ He is trying to explain a theory which is related to the character, the title also, for the audience when they are watching the film it doesn’t seem like what theory he is talking about."

    Further talking about how he decided to film that scene he revealed, "He’s trying a different route to explain to her because it’s her engagement day and they were not in touch. Coming with that force and saying ‘Listen Gitanjali I really love your pelvis.’ He is trying to explain a theory which is related to the character, the title also, for the audience when they are watching the film it doesn’t seem like what theory he is talking about."

    The director further added, "I felt like she is walking away, he knew that if he let her go without saying one more line, he knew that she was gone. So how should I say that I am seeing my future with you? I want to marry you. I thought in these situations boys behave very differently sometimes. Your intention is something else but you end up saying something else. So, he didn’t know what to say. This was the brief given to Ranbir also. Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies. I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly."

    'Animal' delves into the intricate dynamics of a man entangled in a toxic relationship with his father. The narrative unfolds with Vijay, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, embodying the role of an anti-hero determined to safeguard his father at any cost. Despite his relentless endeavors, Vijay grapples with the challenge of earning approval from his emotionally distant father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was premiered on December 1 starring Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in another prominent roles. Remarkably, despite criticism 'Animal' has surpassed the impressive milestone of Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
