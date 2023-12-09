Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciates USA fans for not questioning misogyny; calls them 'right audience'

    In the midst of the heated debate surrounding 'Animal' and its alleged portrayal of misogyny, Sandeep Reddy Vanga commends the US audience for refraining from posing questions about misogyny during a recent event.

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the recently released blockbuster hit "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated the film's success at a promotional event in Dallas, Texas (USA). Notably, Animal marks Vanga's third directorial venture, following the critically acclaimed "Arjun Reddy" with Vijay Deverakonda and the Bollywood hit "Kabir Singh" starring Shahid Kapoor. Despite its undeniable success at the box office, Animal has not been immune to controversy, with accusations of misogyny and problematic scenes echoing criticisms faced by Vanga's previous works. The film has stirred a polarising debate on the internet, with opinions split on whether such movies exert a negative influence on the impressionable audience. While some argue that these films have no big impact, an opposing viewpoint says that they do indeed leave an effect.

    Amidst all this, addressing the audience in Dallas during a promotional event, Vanga expressed his satisfaction with the US based crowd, noting the absence of questions regarding misogyny. A viral video shared on reddit captures his statement, in which he says, "What I really like about this crowd is that I didn’t hear any questions on misogyny. I’m so happy, you are the right crowd. You saw Animal as a film."

     

    The narrative of Animal revolves around the intricate dynamics of a man, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, entangled in a toxic relationship with his father. The film portrays Vijay as an anti-hero who goes to extreme lengths, including the ruthless act of gunning down 200 people, to protect his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Despite his relentless efforts, Vijay struggles to attain his father's approval, leading to strained relationships, particularly with his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna.

    Animal continues to dominate the box office, surpassing expectations and hinting at a prolonged successful run in cinemas. On its 7th day from release it has already crossed the 360 crore mark.

