'Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal Park' sequel, following the success of 'Animal,' enters the writing stage in February, aiming for a 2025 release. Ranbir Kapoor, key to the sequel, will shift focus post-2024, and Vanga plans to explore darker themes

The success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture, 'Animal,' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, has left audiences eagerly anticipating its sequel, 'Animal Park.' Recent reports suggest that the sequel is set to enter the writing stage in February, paving the way for its eventual filming in 2025, after Ranbir Kapoor completes his ongoing commitments to two major projects.

Sources close to the director have disclosed that the writing team will commence work on 'Animal Park' in February. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is focused on shooting his upcoming cop thriller, 'Spirit,' alongside Prabhas over the coming months. The script for the sequel will be developed based on the plotline provided by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with the basic structure of 'Animal Park' having been outlined during the initial scripting of 'Animal.'

The sequel is expected to delve into the character of Ranbir Kapoor (Ranvijay) and his doppelgänger. Additionally, the storyline will explore the relationships between Ranvijay, Rashmika Mandanna's character (Geetanjali), and his son. The project was envisioned as a multi-film series right from the inception of 'Animal,' and the upcoming installment is set to build on the foundation laid by its predecessor.

According to insiders, Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to actively collaborate with the writing team in the second half of 2024, as he simultaneously works on his cop thriller. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in 'Animal Park,' is expected to shift his focus entirely to the sequel in the following year.

In a recent conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor shed light on the secrecy surrounding the script of 'Animal' during its production. He mentioned that certain details were kept under wraps, with only select individuals privy to specific aspects of the storyline. Regarding 'Animal Park,' Kapoor expressed enthusiasm, stating that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already crafted one or two exciting scenes for the sequel. Kapoor revealed that the success of the first part has emboldened Vanga to explore darker, deeper, and more complex themes in the upcoming installment.