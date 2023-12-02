Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film

    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    On December 1, 2023, the highly anticipated film "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, hit theaters, receiving an overwhelming response at the box office. Social media platforms were abuzz with praises for Ranbir's exceptional performance, with many considering it to be his career-best. Amidst the celebrations, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, took to her Instagram to express her heartfelt sentiments, wishing that her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, could witness their son's brilliant portrayal in the film.

    In a poignant Instagram story shared on Saturday morning, Neetu Kapoor posted a striking still of Ranbir from "Animal." The image captured him with long hair, a beard, and dark sunglasses, exuding intensity. In the caption, Neetu expressed her heartfelt sentiment, writing, "Wish rishiji was here," accompanied by a golden star emoji.

    Rishi Kapoor, a revered figure in the film industry, had passed away on April 30, 2020, following a courageous battle with leukemia. His demise left an irreplaceable void in the lives of his family, friends, and fans. Neetu Kapoor often takes to social media to share cherished throwback moments with Rishi Kapoor, keeping his memory alive.

    Prior to the film's release, the makers organized a star-studded premiere attended by luminaries such as Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Exiting the theater after watching "Animal," Alia Bhatt, who is close to the Kapoor family, shared her enthusiasm, describing the film as "outstanding" and even adding, "khatarnaak, khatarnaak," before leaving.

    "Animal" boasts a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller delves into the complex dynamics of a violent man's relationship with his father.

