    Ananya Panday enjoyed Argentina vs Croatia match, hooted for Messi, also caught a glimpse of David Beckham

    FIFA World Cup: Ananya Panday watched  Argentina vs Croatia match in Qatar and supported her favourite football team, Argentina. Not just that, the Liger star also caught a glance of David Beckham at the stadium.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 8:02 AM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 fervour has not yet subsided. With only a few days till the final match, numerous Bollywood superstars have been spotted visiting Qatar to watch the World Cup live.

    Several days ago, actresses Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and others were seen having a great time watching football matches live in stadiums. Ananya Panday has now added her name to the list of those who have confirmed their attendance.

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know


    Ananya Panday uploaded a tale on her Instagram account a few hours ago, where she can be seen travelling to Qatar to witness the play. She can be seen smiling sweetly as she arrives at her destination while watching Argentina vs. Croatia action live in front of her eyes. Soon after, she caught a glimpse of popular player David Beckham from a distance, and Ananya felt pleased from within to see him.

    Also Read: Pathaan: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham are earning

    We can also see from the peeks that Ananya was rooting for Argentina and was dressed accordingly.

    Lionel Messi and Julián lvarez led Argentina to a 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday, setting up a title match against either France or Morocco on Sunday.

    Panday's next film will be Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which he will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Later, she will co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Dream Girl 2.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 8:28 AM IST
