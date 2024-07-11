Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor flaunts henna clad hand from Mehendi ceremony [PHOTOS]

Shanaya Kapoor recently shared glimpses from her experience at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi function, accompanied by a playful reaction from her close friend Ananya Panday

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have been the focal point of attention in 2024, with ongoing functions in Mumbai preceding their grand wedding on July 12. Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, graced the mehendi ceremony. Shanaya shared pictures showing her adorned with henna, prompting a playful reaction from her friend Ananya.

Shanaya Kapoor's BFF Ananya Panday had a humorous response to the photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi, which Shanaya posted on Instagram yesterday, July 10. Shanaya appeared in a pink ethnic suit accessorized with a choker necklace and earrings, with subtle makeup and her hair styled in a bun adorned with gajra.

In the initial photos, Shanaya smiled for the camera while a lady applied henna to her hands. The final snapshot displayed Shanaya's hand adorned with a beautiful mehendi design.

Shanaya captioned her post, "mehendi today, memories forever!" Ananya Panday responded to Shanaya's post, jokingly commenting, "You sabotaged me," in the comments section.

Fans complimented Shanaya's appearance and the intricate mehendi design in their comments. One person remarked, "A Lit Bit of HENNA A whole Lot Of LOVE," while another praised, "I really like the mehendi." A user described her as "So beautiful."

Further details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi reveal that Ananya Panday posed for paparazzi at the function. The actress looked stunning in a purple-golden lehenga and blouse with a dupatta draped over her shoulders. The event also saw the presence of other stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and Sakshi Dhoni.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to wed tomorrow at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The grand wedding reception will follow on July 14, expected to be attended by numerous luminaries from the entertainment industry.

