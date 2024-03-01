Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding details: Is Ambanis-Merchant spending Rs 1000cr on THIS marriage?

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: According to estimates, the Ambani wedding (the third after Akash and Isha Ambani's nuptials) will cost them Rs. 1000 crores. On top of this, Rihanna, David Blaine and many others perform at what is being hailed as the marriage of the year.

    Some of the world's most influential individuals have travelled to India's Gujarat state to attend a wedding reception hosted by Asia's richest man. Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Bill Gates attended Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's pre-wedding extravaganza for his son.

    From the day the wedding was finalised, the Ambanis and Merchants have had us all on the edge of our seats, waiting with bated breath to see the spectacle that Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be.

    According to estimates, the Ambani wedding (the third after Akash and Isha Ambani's wedding) will cost them a whopping Rs. 1000 crores. Furthermore, Rihanna, David Blaine, and many other artists are slated to appear at what is being billed as the year's biggest event.

    According to reports, Rihanna's fee for the performance is somewhere between $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore). The festivities kickstart today, March 1, with an event titled 'An Evening in Everland'.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin on March 1st and last on March 3rd in Jamnagar. The celebrations are expected to be attended by the who's who of the Hindi film business.

    According to the requirement, an estimated 2500 meals would be offered to guests at the event, with no dish presented twice. The wedding is expected to cost Rs. 1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive in India.

    The Ambanis are said to have spent about $100 million on their daughter Isha Ambani's wedding, which featured performances by singers such as Beyoncé. The attendees attended expensive receptions in locales such as Italy's Lake Como, Mumbai, and Rajasthan.

