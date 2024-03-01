Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch)

    A video of the Jamnagar airport went viral on social media which showed it decorated in flowers, pink, orange, and blue cloth. Huge murals and lamps have also been installed outside the airport to provide visitors with a look into India's rich culture.

    First Published Mar 1, 2024

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant are planning a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ahead of the event, Jamnagar Airport is fully prepared to welcome visitors from all over the world. On Friday, a video of the airport leaked on social media, showing it decorated in flowers, pink, orange, and blue cloth. Huge murals and lamps have also been installed outside the airport to provide visitors with a look into India's rich culture.

    The footage also shows security agents stationed outside the airport. Aside from this, another video showed a look at the VIP lounge that has been created for the attendees. 

    The video

    Significance of Jamnagar in Ambani family's lives

    Jamnagar has a unique meaning for the Ambani family because of their deep familial ties to the city. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings each day, will have approximately 50 landings on March 1. Reliance is upgrading the entire airport, as well as the road leading to the RIL refinery complex.

    Celebrities arrived so far

    Several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Manish Malhotra, have already arrived in the city for the pre-wedding festivities.

