Anand Deverakonda wished his brother Vijay on his birthday with photos from what looked like his and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding. Vijay also met fans and the makers of his next film 'Ranabaali' released a BTS video of his intense training.

Brother Anand Deverakonda Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Actor Anand Deverakonda penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his brother and actor Vijay Deverakonda, celebrating his growth, confidence and journey over the years. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand shared a carousel of pictures of what appeared to be from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding festivities. The pictures show Anand adorably capturing the couple in the camera, followed by another set of heartwarming family glimpses. "This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever. Happy birthday bigggg brother!!!" he wrote.

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Vijay Deverakonda, who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, marked the occasion by stepping out to meet fans gathered outside his residence, where he also cut a cake with them.

'Ranabaali' Makers Unveil Special BTS Video

On the professional front, the makers of his upcoming film 'Ranabaali' unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actor's intense horse-riding training and physical preparation for his role as a warrior in the period action drama. In the video, Vijay is referred to as a "Stallion," with the makers urging audiences to get ready to witness "peak Vijay in peak cinema."

The video showcases the actor undergoing rigorous physical preparation and mastering horse riding as part of his transformation for a fierce warrior role in the period action drama. The BTS glimpse highlights Vijay Deverakonda's discipline, endurance and commitment to the demanding role, further amplifying buzz around the film.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. The project also features Rashmika Mandanna and international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding further global appeal to the ensemble cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. (ANI)