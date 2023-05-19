Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a photo of himself posing next to a Mumbai Police vehicle. After some Netizens noted that Big B wasn't wearing a helmet while riding his bike, Big B recently provided clarification.

    Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a picture of himself riding pillion on a stranger's motorbike four days ago. He thanked the driver in his post for the ride, noting that it helped him get at the shooting location on time. Anushka Sharma was spotted riding a bike to beat the traffic and go to work on time a few hours later. A number of online users called attention to the fact that neither Anushka nor Amitabh Bachchan were wearing helmets and tweeted using the hashtag #MumbaiPolice. In response, the Mumbai Police stated that they had informed the traffic branch of this.

    Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself standing next to a Mumbai Police truck on his Instagram account on Friday. He is seen sporting a checkered shirt and black jeans while displaying a serious expression on his face.

     

    His caption read, “…. arrested ..” Soon after he posted the picture, fans started commenting on the post. While one fan wrote, “Highly Unlikely! But your Swag is outstanding for sure!” another one commented, “arrested for life in our hearts sir @amitabhbachchan.”

    What did fans say? “This picture debunks the decade long myth - Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai,” while another one wrote, “Aakhir Kar Don ko Mumbai Police ne pakad Liya.” Check out the post below!

    Big B said, "I was just 'fooling around' by getting on the bike of a crew member, and we weren't really going anywhere, but rather we were just giving the impression that we travelled on the bike to save time."

