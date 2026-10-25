Amitabh Bachchan continued his Sunday greeting tradition at Jalsa under heavy security following a recent bomb threat email as Mumbai police continue to investigate the matter while the actor also focuses on his ongoing health recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans amid security concerns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside Jalsa amid heavy security on Sunday. The interaction comes after the actor allegedly recieved bomb threat email recently.

Amitabh Bachchan continued his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition by stepping out of his Jalsa bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, to greet a large crowd of waiting fans. The veteran actor waved to the crowd in his signature style and expressed gratitude for their love and affection. He was joined by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The fans were stationed outside the residence, while Mumbai Police personnel stood near Amitabh Bachchan to ensure his security. Abhishek Bachchan also stood behind the veteran actor, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd. A sea of fans arrived at Jalsa in Juhu to express their love for their favourite actor. They stood behind the police barriers.

Investigation into bomb threat

A bomb threat email allegedly targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai was reported to Mumbai Police on Friday. The threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the threat specifically refers to the actor’s Jalsa or Prateeksha bungalow in Mumbai.

Health update and work commitments

Earlier, Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared an update on his health, saying that he needs more rest as he continues to recover. The actor, who regularly shares updates with fans through his blog and social media accounts, had earlier said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activity. Taking to his Tumblr blog on Friday, Bachchan spoke about his recovery and the need to give his body more time to rest. “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the cinema front, the actor was last seen in the Tamil film 'Vettaiyan', which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It was released in 2024. (ANI)