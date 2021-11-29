  • Facebook
    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch

    To mark the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the makers of the show have decided to bring two special guests - Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 7:32 AM IST
    Come Friday, and you will witness the 1000th episode of the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. To mark the special occasion, KBC has decided upon calling two special guests who are extremely close to the show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan. His daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be appearing as special guests on the Friday episode on KBC-13 which will be completing a whopping 1000 episodes. 

    A few days back, all three – Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda had shared images from the sets of the show. However, the television channel on which the show airs, Sony Entertainment Television shared the first promo of the special episode.

    Interestingly, this will be Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘debut’ in the television world. It is for the first time that Navya Nanda Naveli will be seen a show, despite the fact that she already has quite a fan following on social media. 

    Going back to the episode, in the promo, Amitabh Bachchan is questioned by his granddaughter as to what preparations have, he has done for their special episode. The Bollywood megastar was quick in replying to his daughter, saying that he has prepared questions that are straight as a jalebi, and easy as a maze.

    ALSO READ: KBC 13: John Abraham reveals he has a collection of 18 bikes, cleans it like THIS every week

    See the promo of the show here:

    In the previous seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has had his son Abhishek Bachchan appear at the show as a guest. This is for the first time that his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be coming as guests. In the past, Amitabh has given an appearance with Shweta Bachchan on Koffee With Karan. At the same time, other than her father, Shweta was once again invited as a guest on Karan Johar’s talk show, but this time, she appeared with her brother Abhishek Bachchan.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra release date out? Read details inside

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 7:32 AM IST
