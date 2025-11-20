Udaipur is gearing up for one of the grandest destination weddings of the year as an American billionaire’s son prepares for a royal-style celebration. With Bollywood’s brightest stars flying in, the event promises unmatched glamour, luxury.

One of the most extravagant destination weddings this year will take place in Udaipur when a son of America's billionaires marries in royal style. As expected, glitterati from Bollywood are all set to glamour, luxury and star power for the three-day grand celebration. This wedding indeed seems to be shaping up for nothing short of a blockbuster-from the chart-topped performers to the A-listed actors.

Bollywood Celebs at American Billionaire’s Son’s Udaipur Wedding

Star Studded Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the top celebrities whose name is rumored to be attending the wedding. According to reports, the superstar has received an invitation not just to attend but also to perform at one of the pre-wedding events.

Kriti Sanon is a part of the Royal Affair

Kriti Sanon has also made it to the guest list, and rumor has it that the actress will be attending with a bunch of celebrity friends. Her grace and style make her looks at the festivities a thing to drool over, even before they happen, and fashion watchers are already on it.

Nora Fatehi Set to Bring the Entertainment Factor

No big-scale wedding is complete without a power-packed performance, and Nora Fatehi is rumored to be one of the highlight performers at the sangeet night. Her blockbuster dance numbers have made her a favorite for high-profile celebrations across the globe.

Other Stars Expected:

Alongside the trio mentioned above, the guest list is said to comprise some more Bollywood celebrities, such as:

Varun Dhawan

Vicky Kaushal

Mouni Roy

Janhvi Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana

Manushi Chhillar

Though not all the names are confirmed officially, the buzz is too strong to expect a large turnout of Bollywood celebrities.

Royal Experience of Destination Wedding

Celebrations will take place in luxury palaces and heritage resorts across Udaipur, with Rajasthani traditional themes, international cuisine, and grand cultural displays. Security has been tightened, and hospitality teams have flown in from international event companies to manage the high-profile gathering.

Celebrities are arriving; rehearsals are in progress, and decor teams are working day and night. The wedding is sure to be the glitziest in the year. The fans wait to watch the inside photos, celebrity looks, and performance clips go viral as Bollywood shines amidst the royal backdrop of Udaipur.