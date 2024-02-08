Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read

    Ankita Lokhande clarifies her ongoing friendship with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, dispelling rumors of a rift post-show. She emphasizes the importance of self-protection and boundaries in relationships

    Ankita Lokhande has recently addressed speculation surrounding her friendship with Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 17, clarifying that their bond remains intact. Despite rumors suggesting a rift between them post the reality show, Lokhande emphasized that their friendship was resilient.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In a conversation with Indian Express, the Pavitra Rishta actress affirmed, "My friendship with Munawar never broke, I don’t know why people say so. Munna and I spoke there only. Now also we are in touch and we speak with each other. Munna and my friendship was never over, there was just that one incident, where I thought he should have spoken up for me and he didn’t, so I felt hurt."

    Lokhande acknowledged feeling hurt during a specific incident within the show but clarified that it did not sever their bond permanently. "I am like that, I get hurt easily, but after that, we were quite okay. Now he has won, and I am very happy for him," she added.

    Further delving into her perspective on relationships post-Bigg Boss 17, Lokhande expressed a newfound guardedness. "My experiences in life have not managed to make a pro at gauging relationships. But yes, now I am in that space where I don’t want to call people and invite them into my life," she explained.

    She emphasized a shift towards self-preservation, stating, "If I feel someone wants to be friends with me, more than welcome. I always try to forgive and move on, but now I don’t want to do that. I want to take a stand for myself, I need to protect myself."

