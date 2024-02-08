'I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read

Ankita Lokhande has recently addressed speculation surrounding her friendship with Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 17, clarifying that their bond remains intact. Despite rumors suggesting a rift between them post the reality show, Lokhande emphasized that their friendship was resilient.

In a conversation with Indian Express, the Pavitra Rishta actress affirmed, "My friendship with Munawar never broke, I don’t know why people say so. Munna and I spoke there only. Now also we are in touch and we speak with each other. Munna and my friendship was never over, there was just that one incident, where I thought he should have spoken up for me and he didn’t, so I felt hurt."

Lokhande acknowledged feeling hurt during a specific incident within the show but clarified that it did not sever their bond permanently. "I am like that, I get hurt easily, but after that, we were quite okay. Now he has won, and I am very happy for him," she added.

Further delving into her perspective on relationships post-Bigg Boss 17, Lokhande expressed a newfound guardedness. "My experiences in life have not managed to make a pro at gauging relationships. But yes, now I am in that space where I don’t want to call people and invite them into my life," she explained.

She emphasized a shift towards self-preservation, stating, "If I feel someone wants to be friends with me, more than welcome. I always try to forgive and move on, but now I don’t want to do that. I want to take a stand for myself, I need to protect myself."