'All You Imagine As Light' OTT release: Barack Obama recommended movie set to release on THIS date

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is a global sensation, winning the Grand Prix at Cannes and earning two Golden Globe nominations. After a successful theatrical run, this Malayalam-Hindi drama, starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, is set to premiere on OTT

The film is scheduled to premiere on January 3, 2025, as announced on the official Instagram handle of Disney+ Hotstar. The platform shared the news with a caption highlighting its accolades, describing it as a "must-watch masterpiece." Fans expressed their excitement on social media, with many celebrating its much-awaited digital release.

Recently, the film garnered additional attention when former U.S. President Barack Obama included it in his annual list of recommended movies, books, and music. Kapadia’s film was notably ranked at the top of his movie recommendations, boosting its global recognition.

A Look at All We Imagine As Light

The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, marking a milestone as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition. It won the Grand Prix and later received two nominations at the Golden Globes, including Best Director—Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.

This Malayalam-Hindi drama, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, portrays the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai. Its thought-provoking narrative and powerful performances have earned widespread acclaim.

OTT Release Announcement Amid Initial Challenges

In November, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his concern about the film's OTT future. On X (formerly Twitter), he noted that no OTT platform had acquired the rights to All We Imagine As Light, calling it a harsh reality for independent films in India. However, the film’s distributors reassured audiences, stating it would soon be available on more accessible screens after its theatrical release.

True to their word, the film was released in Indian cinemas on November 22 and is now set to reach a broader audience through its digital release. Fans and critics alike are looking forward to experiencing this cinematic gem on January 3, 2025.

