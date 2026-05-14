Alia Bhatt unveiled a custom Tarun Tahiliani couture saree at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The look, styled by Rhea Kapoor, blended Victorian romance and Indian craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from the 'Bridgerton' series and earning praise online.

Alia Bhatt continued her strong fashion run at the 79th Festival de Cannes, unveiling a regal custom couture look by Tarun Tahiliani during her third day at the film festival. The actor's latest social media post quickly drew widespread attention online, with fans and industry figures praising the ensemble's blend of Victorian romance and Indian craftsmanship.

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Leaning into the mood of period drama phenomenon 'Bridgerton', Bhatt captioned her Instagram post, "Dearest gentle reader.. it's time to say," adopting the signature tone associated with the show's "Lady Whistledown" narrator. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYTv7YcjDiI/?hl=en&img_index=1

Details of the Ensemble

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look fused "Regency Core" influences with heritage Indian draping. The custom ensemble featured a corset-inspired silhouette, sculpted draping, woven panels, subtle embroidery and a sweeping train. Inspired by archival chintz florals and Victorian dressing, the outfit was described by the atelier as "corseted chinoiserie."

According to the official outfit description shared by the label, "At Cannes, Alia Bhatt wears corseted chinoiserie - a custom Tarun Tahiliani couture saree that brings together the romance of Victorian dressing and the fluid elegance of Indian drape traditions."

The statement look was complemented with polki and gemstone jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat, layered brooches from Amrapali Jewels and A Jewels by Anmol, along with a statement ring from the latter. Bhatt accessorised the outfit with a lace fan, while hairstylist Stephane Lancien created a sleek high bun and makeup artist Puneet B Saini opted for a luminous, classic beauty look.

In another note accompanying the styling reveal, Kapoor described the vision behind the ensemble as "sculpted structure with softness, movement, and timeless elegance." She further added, "For a night built on spectacle, we chose something formed slowly, under pressure, over time."

Industry Reactions and Praise

The appearance sparked strong reactions across the entertainment and fashion industries. Netflix India commented, "This author is rarely speechless, but it appears we haven't just found the diamond of the season. We've found its queen". Filmmaker Karan Johar called it her "Best look," while actor Jacqueliene Fernandez reacted with "Wows." Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised the look, commenting, "Ufffffff."

Alia's Previous Cannes Appearances

Meanwhile, Alia's earlier Cannes appearance has also been receiving praise online. The actress walked the red carpet in a powder blue gown that added a soft and elegant touch to her look. She attended the premiere of 'A Woman's Life' at the festival.

This marks Alia Bhatt's second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Last year, she made her Cannes debut in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown, which received praise from fans and fashion watchers.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue till May 23. (ANI)