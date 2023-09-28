Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; pens heartfelt notes for him

    Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh takes to Instagram to wish their loved one Ranbir Kapoor on this birthday. As, the 'Barfi' star turns 41, we anticipate the teaser of his latest film 'Animal'

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s movie "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" alongside Shraddha Kapoor, marked the occasion by sharing the festivities with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Neetu took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

    Although Alia Bhatt was noticeably absent from the celebration, a picture of Ranbir and Alia from their wedding was prominently displayed beside the birthday cake. Neetu Kapoor also penned a heartfelt message for her son on his birthday cake, expressing her wishes for her "most special" son in an incredibly endearing manner.

    On her Instagram story, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture from Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday celebration. While Ranbir's face was not visible in the image, the table was adorned with two cakes, and a wedding photograph of Ranbir and Alia stood prominently. One of the cakes was inscribed with 'Raha's papa,' adding a delightful surprise to Ranbir's special day.

    In another story shared by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir was captured standing on a stage. She expressed her feelings with a heartfelt caption, writing, "Happy birthday, feel grateful for this special human being." Alia's absence from the birthday festivities was attributed to her work commitments.

    However, Alia Bhatt too did not shy away from wishing her husband. In a heartfelt post, with a cheeky undertone, Alia wrote, ''my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is..
    happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical ♾️✨♥️''. 

