Alia Bhatt finally breaks silence on being called 'nepo kid'; Know details

Alia Bhatt revisits her career in Bollywood. The actress opens up on being called a nepo kid. The actress wowed her fans and audiences with an impressive and nuanced performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt finally broke her silence on being labelled as a 'nepo kid'.

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in showbiz. She is one of the most bankable actresses in the entertainment industry, with some path-breaking content-driven and commercial films to her credit. Her hard work and determination cemented her position. Alia is often called a privileged child. Her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, belonged to the show business. Alia recently opened up on being labelled universally as a nepo kid and shared how her mom struggled as an actress.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Actress to wear Manish Malhotra? Read details

In her latest interview with a prominent global entertainment magazine, the actress shared that while she was always aware that her family was in the film world, she had a natural inclination to the world of acting. Explaining the same, Alia shared, "So I naturally was also more inclined towards it, but it is not like my father ever spoke to me like, Oh, the day you want to act, we will give you this movie. He never brought that up. Never. And, in fact, my mum struggled as an actor. Not many people know this. She was always looking for more work as an actor. She does not feel like she got her acting due, and this is being married to a director and producer."

She further spoke about nepotism and admitted that while she was defensive about it initially, she later understood that she had an easier path to get into the room. Giving her take on nepotism, Alia added, "My initial response to it was very defensive. Because I just felt like, you know, I work hard, so why the question? But I think with time and age. You realise that there is a lot of struggle in the world. There is a case in admitting the headstart and acknowledging I had an easier path to get into the room."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has received a national award this year for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama got global accolades. It got declared as a super hit. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and others also played pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Groom to don Pawan Sachdev's custom-made attires