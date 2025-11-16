Akon’s Bengaluru concert sparks outrage as fans pull his pants on stage. Poor crowd control, viral video, and fan backlash raise concerns over performer safety.

Akon's Bengaluru concert, which appeared to be an arena for high-energy music and nostalgia, became all the more dramatic following a disturbing incident on stage, an unknowable occurrence that agitated even fans and social media audiences. A video clip doing rounds on social media shows a section of the crowd protesting against Akon's pants when he engaged the audience up close, an act which many are now calling 'disrespectful' and 'embarrassing'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Akon’s Bengaluru Concert Sparks Outrage

While Akon was performing, he took the opportunity to wander up close to the barricades and work his way into the hearts of his audience. However, some concert-goers decided to disturb him by reaching out and tugging at his pants, much to the astonishment of the singer himself. Although Akon dealt with this professionally and continued to sing, the video quickly became viral, garnering backlash from fans worldwide.

Many on social media condemned the act, stating that none of the performers, however, worthy of fame, should receive such a disrespectful breach of their private space. Comments calling the act "sad," "humiliating," and "unacceptable" flooded social media platforms including X and Instagram.

Fans Blame Poor Crowd Control

In response to the incident, several users pointed out that there was a lack of adequate security arrangements at the venue. Many questioned how international stars could have been readily accessible to attendees during a live performance. The attendees claimed that the crowd was unusually rowdy from the word go, making them suspicious of poor management.

Some users emphasized that this kind of behaviour not only endangers the artist but also severely taints India's reputation as a concert venue. Since Bengaluru was fast becoming the hub for international tours, this incident rekindled an old debate on crowd control and the need for concert planners to shape up.

Scroll to load tweet…

Akon's Reaction and Continuing Convo

Except for an unfortunate passing moment, Akon did not show signs of displeasure or anger. He is known for his calm disposition, which he maintained during the rest of the show, thanking all his fans for their energy. However, supporters are saying that an artist should not have to endure such blatant disrespect to appease fans.