John Leguizamo has been cast as the antagonist in 'Miami Vice '85', joining a star-studded lineup including Austin Butler, Michael B. Jordan, Whitney Peak, and Alden Ehrenreich. The film is an all-new version of the classic '80s series.

John Leguizamo has bagged a pivotal role in Miami Vice ’85, which will be headlined by Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan. As per Deadline, John will essay the role of an antagonist. Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone and Danny Ramirez will also be seen in the film.

About the Film

Miami Vice ’85 explores the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami in an all-new version of Miami Vice, inspired by the pilot episode of the landmark Universal Television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking. The movie will be filmed for IMAX and is set for release on May 19, 2028.

Production and Release

Production will begin this year.

Bringing current technological expertise to the sights and sounds of the series, Miami Vice ‘85 will be filmed for IMAX and is set for release by Universal Pictures on May 19, 2028. Production will begin in 2026.

Creative Team

The film is produced by Dylan Clark/Dylan Clark Productions and Kosinski. Gilroy’s script is based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the series he executive-produced with Michael Mann; Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay. (ANI)