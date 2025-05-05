With the probe ongoing, Ajaz Khan's troubles on the legal front continue to build up. The charges sent the industry reeling to the core, which points to a greater need for accountability and security for would-be actors.

Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been detained on serious charges after a complaint was made to him by a 30-year-old woman. The FIR, which was lodged at the Charkop Police Station in Mumbai, accused Ajaz Khan of having sexually assaulted the complainant on the pretext of providing her with work opportunities in the film industry.

Allegations Against Ajaz Khan

The victim accused Ajaz Khan of raping her at different locations, in exchange for receiving her film assignments. The case has been registered under the sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to sexual assault, and a proper investigation has now been initiated.

Earlier Controversies

Ajaz Khan was also in a legal soup in the past, one of which was for obscenity against him in his live web show 'House Arrest' on the Ullu app. The web show was in a soup of trouble after videos went viral online where Ajaz Khan was caught on camera putting contestants in embarrassing situations.

An FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the crime of rape, i.e., 64, 64(2M), 69 and 74, has also been registered. A proper investigation, as affirmed by the police, is already underway.

Police Investigation & Legal Proceedings

The government has assured that a proper investigation is underway, with testimony of the complainant and other concerned people being procured. The issue has also spawned issues of exploitation in the entertainment sector, prompting calls for stricter rules

Ajaz Khan is said to have asked for her hand in marriage after he changed his religion. The woman states that even when she rejected him, he proceeded and sexually assaulted her. She disclosed that he raped her at various places promising her a job in the movies.