Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammy Awards 2023: Who is Ricky Kej? Indian music composer won his 3rd Grammy award this year

    Ricky Kej's most recent album, Divine Tides, won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album.

    Grammy Awards 2023: Who is Ricky Kej? Indian music composer won his 3rd Grammy award this year vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    During the 65th Grammy Awards, Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej received a Grammy for his album Divine Tides. The record got nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album, with immersive producers Stewart Copeland, Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Eric Schilling receiving credit. Interestingly, this is his third Grammy award.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2023: Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy

    Who is Ricky Kej?

    The three-time Grammy award-winning musician started his career in Bengaluru at a based progressive rock band Angel Dust. Two years into the band Angel Dust, Kej moved on to become a full-time composer and set up his own studio, Raveolution, in 2003. He eventually created music for over 3,000 ad jingles and Kannada films.

    Grammy Awards 2023: Who is Ricky Kej? Indian music composer won his 3rd Grammy award this year vma

    Though Kej's work is an amalgamation of multiple genres, he has maintained that the essence of his work retains the aesthetic of his Indian roots, based on Hindustani classical music and a bit of carnatic music. We take a look at some of his memorable albums so far.

    Shanti Orchestra: 

    Kej's 13th studio album, Shanti Orchestra, was released on 9 July 2013. The album peaked at No. 3 in November 2013 on the ZMR Top 100 Radio Airplay Chart and was ranked No. 37 on the ZMR Top 100 Airplay Chart for 2013.

    2 Unite All:

    Kej produced a benefit album, 2 Unite All. The album featured Peter Gabriel aimed at urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza. The album also features Stewart Copeland, the drummer from the English rock band the Police, drummer Rick Allen of the English rock band Def Leppard, American rock band System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, and Grammy Award-winning opera singer Sasha Cooke.

    Grammy Awards 2023: Who is Ricky Kej? Indian music composer won his 3rd Grammy award this year vma

    Shanti Samsara: 

    On 30 November 2015, his album Shanti Samsara – World Music for Environmental Consciousness, was launched at COP 21, the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister personally presented French president François Hollande with a copy of the CD. A video with music from the album got played for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the gathering of world leaders.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2023 Full Winners List: Adele to Beyoncé to India's Ricky Kej and more

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Eight lesser-known facts about our late singing legend vma

    Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: 9 lesser-known facts about our late singing legend

    Grammys 2023 Full Winners List 65th annual Grammy Awards winners

    Grammys 2023 Full Winners List: Adele to Beyoncé to India's Ricky Kej and more

    Grammys 2023: Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy RBA

    Grammys 2023: Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy

    Grammy 2023 Live stream: Where to Watch in India? Know the date, time, guest list, and who will perform RBA

    Grammy 2023 Live stream: Where to Watch in India? Know the date, time, guest list, and who will perform

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this RBA

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this

    Recent Stories

    Assam crackdown over child marriage: Over 2200 arrested amid Opposition's publicity stunt charge

    Assam crackdown over child marriage: Over 2200 arrested amid Opposition's publicity stunt charge

    7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey Updates

    7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey

    Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Eight lesser-known facts about our late singing legend vma

    Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: 9 lesser-known facts about our late singing legend

    Grammys 2023 Full Winners List 65th annual Grammy Awards winners

    Grammys 2023 Full Winners List: Adele to Beyoncé to India's Ricky Kej and more

    football ISL 2022-23: No room for error as Odisha FC hosts playoff rivals FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: No room for error as Odisha FC hosts playoff rivals FC Goa

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon